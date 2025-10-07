Beautiful Moon Shines Above Aichi Prefecture’s Inuyama Castle

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The moon shines above the illuminated Inuyama Castle in Aichi Prefecture on Monday.

A beautiful moon was observed on Monday at Inuyama Castle, which is a national treasure located in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture.

Monday corresponded to the fifteenth day of the eighth month in the lunisolar calendar, which is when the moon is said to be its most beautiful.

On the bridge spanning the Kiso River, where one can see the castle, people holding cameras gathered even before the moon came out, taking photos as soon as the clouds parted, and the moon appeared.

According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, this year’s full moon will be on Tuesday.