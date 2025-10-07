Strong Typhoon Halong Expected to Move Eastward South of Tokyo on Thursday
11:26 JST, October 7, 2025
Powerful Typhoon Halong was located west of Japan’s far southern Ogasawara Islands and was moving west-northwest at 15 kph as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Also known as Typhoon No. 22, Halong’s central pressure was 975 hectopascals, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 180 kph.
According to the agency, Halong is expected to grow stronger and shift its path eastward on Thursday. The typhoon is likely to move eastward south of the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More