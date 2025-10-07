Strong Typhoon Halong Expected to Move Eastward South of Tokyo on Thursday

Powerful Typhoon Halong was located west of Japan’s far southern Ogasawara Islands and was moving west-northwest at 15 kph as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Also known as Typhoon No. 22, Halong’s central pressure was 975 hectopascals, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 180 kph.

According to the agency, Halong is expected to grow stronger and shift its path eastward on Thursday. The typhoon is likely to move eastward south of the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo.