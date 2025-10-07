M 4.9 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Fukushima Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
The Japan News
10:21 JST, October 7, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.9 hit off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Futaba and Namie in the prefecture.
No tsunami is expected according to the Japan Meteorological Agency
