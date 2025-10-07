Tokyu Den-en-toshi, Oimachi Lines Resume Service after Train Collision Accident
The Yomiuri Shimbun
7:30 JST, October 7, 2025
Train service resumed on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line between Shibuya and Saginuma stations on Tuesday after it had been suspended since the first train on Monday due to a collision and derailment accident involving two trains.
Tokyu Oimachi Line also resumed operation between Mizonokuchi and Futakotamagawa stations.
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern...
-
Train Collision, Derailment Leads to Partial Suspension on Tokyu ...
-
JTB, Startup Launch Luggage-Delivery Service Intended to Boost ‘H...
-
Chestnut Harvest Season Hits Peak in Obuse, Nagano Prefecture; Nu...
-
Takaichi Mulls Naming Kihara Chief Cabinet Secretary, Appointing ...
-
Nikkei Briefly Soars over 2,100 Points to Hit Record Intraday Hig...
-
400 Participate in Michinoku Coastal Trail Walking Event; Partici...
-
Gaza Peace Plan: With Hamas Agreeing in Principle, Ensure Path to...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo's Shimokitazawa Station
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern...
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st ...
-
PM Ishiba Secures Stable Ties, Paving Way for Successor in Farewe...
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan's ...
-
Japanese Airline ANA Plans to Raise Mandatory Retirement Age to 6...
-
S. Korea PM Urges Solidarity in Face of Economic Uncertainty, Hai...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data...
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ...
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May S...
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking 'Death Railway' into 'Route of ...
-
S. Korea's Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Cra...
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Durati...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More