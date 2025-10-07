Hot word :

Tokyu Den-en-toshi, Oimachi Lines Resume Service after Train Collision Accident

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:30 JST, October 7, 2025

Train service resumed on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line between Shibuya and Saginuma stations on Tuesday after it had been suspended since the first train on Monday due to a collision and derailment accident involving two trains.

Tokyu Oimachi Line also resumed operation between Mizonokuchi and Futakotamagawa stations.

