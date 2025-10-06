1 Week Left until Expo Wraps Up, 22.02 Million Tickets Sold as of Sept. 26, Likely Marking Profitability

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The venue for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo is crowded with visitors on Sunday.

OSAKA — Monday marked one week to go until the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo will wrap up on Oct. 13.

All reservation slots are filled, making it difficult to secure new reservations to enter the Expo venue.

The cumulative number of visitors between the opening day of April 13 and Saturday totaled 23.53 million in a preliminary figure. Since Sept. 12, the daily number of visitors exceeded 200,000 people for 23 consecutive days.

As of Sept. 26, the number of admission tickets sold is 22.02 million, significantly exceeding the 18-million line considered the benchmark for profitability.