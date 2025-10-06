Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
14:16 JST, October 6, 2025
Typhoon Halong, also known as Typhoon No. 22, is approaching the Japanese islands at a slow pace.
As of noon Monday, the typhoon was located approximately 210 km south-southwest of Chichijima, Ogasawara Islands, moving northwest at 10 km per hour. The central pressure is 992 hectopascals, with maximum wind speeds near the center of 25 meters per second and maximum gusts of 35 meters per second.
The typhoon will continue to intensify while moving slowly westward over the sea south of the Ogasawara Islands on Monday. On Wednesday, it is expected to turn northward, possibly affecting the Nansei Islands and eastern Japan.
It is forecast to reach the east of Japan by Saturday.
