Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line and Oimachi Line Service Suspended Partially from First Train, Train Collision and Derailment Accident Occurred Sunday Night

Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line trains involved in the accident at 0:38 a.m. on Monday in Kawasaki.

A train collision and derailment occurred at Kajigaya Station on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line in Kawasaki around 11:05 p.m. on Sunday. Due to this incident, service has been suspended between Saginuma and Shibuya Stations from the first train on Monday. Service is also suspended between Mizonokuchi and Futako-Tamagawa Stations on the parallel Tokyu Oimachi Line. There is no estimated time for service resumption on either line.

Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line trains involved in the collision, photographed from a Yomiuri helicopter at 9:05 a.m. on Monday in Takatsu Ward, Kawasaki

According to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police’s Takatsu Station, the company reported that no one was injured.

The trains collided with each other sideways. One train had damage to its undercarriage, while the other train had significant damage to its side. Workers were assessing the situation.