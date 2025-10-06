Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line and Oimachi Line Service Suspended Partially from First Train, Train Collision and Derailment Accident Occurred Sunday Night
10:21 JST, October 6, 2025
A train collision and derailment occurred at Kajigaya Station on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line in Kawasaki around 11:05 p.m. on Sunday. Due to this incident, service has been suspended between Saginuma and Shibuya Stations from the first train on Monday. Service is also suspended between Mizonokuchi and Futako-Tamagawa Stations on the parallel Tokyu Oimachi Line. There is no estimated time for service resumption on either line.
According to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police’s Takatsu Station, the company reported that no one was injured.
The trains collided with each other sideways. One train had damage to its undercarriage, while the other train had significant damage to its side. Workers were assessing the situation.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More