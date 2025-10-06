Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
6:42 JST, October 6, 2025
A train collision accident occurred at Kajigaya Station on Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line in Kawasaki around 11:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Train service has been suspended on both up and down lines between Saginuma and Shibuya Stations from the first train on Monday due to this accident.
Train service has been also suspended on both up and down lines between Mizonokuchi and Futako-Tamagawa Stations on Tokyu Oimachi Line.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More