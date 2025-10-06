Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A train collision accident occurred at Kajigaya Station on Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line in Kawasaki around 11:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Train service has been suspended on both up and down lines between Saginuma and Shibuya Stations from the first train on Monday due to this accident.

Train service has been also suspended on both up and down lines between Mizonokuchi and Futako-Tamagawa Stations on Tokyu Oimachi Line.