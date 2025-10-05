Classmates of Megumi Yokota Hold Charity Concert in Niigata, Express Hope for Her Return
16:43 JST, October 5, 2025
Former elementary and junior high school classmates of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted by North Korea at age 13, held a charity concert in Niigata, on Saturday to express their hope for her return to Japan.
Sunday is Megumi’s 61st birthday. Her classmates performed with musical instruments and sang with a wish for her return home to happen as soon as possible.
At the beginning of the concert, participants observed a silent prayer for Shigeru Yokota, Megumi’s father who died five years ago, and Akihiro Arimoto, father of Keiko Arimoto, who was abducted at 23. Akihiro died in February at age 96.
This year marks the 15th time such a concert has been held. Naoya Yoshida, 61, a violinist who was Megumi’s classmate, performed melodies of musical numbers including “Kosumosu no Yoh ni (Like a Cosmos Flower),” the lyrics of which were written by Sakie Yokota, 89, mother of Megumi and others.
Megumi’s classmates and teachers sang a song in a chorus.
Sakie sent a video message to the concert venue, in which she said, “Megumi has not been able to step foot on Japanese soil for nearly 50 years. I hope from the bottom of my heart that she will come back to Japan.”
