Mural Featuring Ohtani Unveiled in Star’s Hometown; LA Artist Brings His City’s Culture to Oshu, Iwate Pref.
12:30 JST, October 5, 2025
A mural featuring Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been unveiled in his hometown of Oshu, Iwate Prefecture.
The mural, found on a wall at the front entrance of Machinaka Koryukan hall in the city center, is three meters high and 4.8 meters long. It features Ohtani, 31, swinging a baseball bat while looking up at a ball.
The artwork is drawing attention as a new sightseeing spot for people wishing to visit locations related to the baseball sensation, similar to his 2023 Season MVP and Home Run King Monument at Hanamakihigashi High School, where he graduated, and an iron model of his hand located at the municipal government office.
The mural was painted by LA-based artist Robert Vargas, who created a mural featuring Ohtani on the wall of a hotel in the Little Tokyo district in central Los Angeles.
Vargas completed the work in Oshu in two days during a visit to Japan in March. He hopes the mural will become a bridge to convey LA culture to the Japanese city and that the artwork will also encourage people around the world to visit the city. The work was unveiled on Sept. 1.
The LA mural, meanwhile, has already become a popular tourist attraction.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More