Deaths from Bear Attacks in Fy25 Reach Record High, Concerns Rise Over Bears Entering Areas Inhabited by Humans

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A brown bear in Japan

The number of people killed in bear attacks this fiscal year reached a record high of seven, surpassing the six deaths reported in fiscal 2023, according to the Environment Ministry.

The number of casualties from bear attacks, including injuries, is also increasing at a fast pace, prompting experts to urge people to be on the alert.

By Thursday, two deaths had been reported in Hokkaido and one each in Iwate, Akita and Nagano prefectures. The number rose to seven on Friday, when one person was found dead in Ooshika Village, Nagano Prefecture, and another in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture.

The number of casualties between April and August totaled 69. The same period in fiscal 2023 saw 71 casualties.

In years when there is little food for bears in the mountains, the number of bear attacks on humans typically increase around autumn. This year, however, bear attacks were reported earlier in places inhabited by humans, such as residential areas.

The ministry says bear attacks in human-inhabited areas accounted for 51.6% of all attacks reported between April and August, exceeding the figure of 37.7% set in fiscal 2023 when a record number of casualties from bear attacks was reported.

Experts warn that bear attacks may increase before they go into hibernation.

“It is concerning that an increasing number of bears have become dependent on human habitations, including young bears that learned they can easily get food there,” said Kiyoshi Yamauchi, an associate professor at Iwate University.

“People must take measures to protect themselves, such as making sure to lock doors and windows and refraining from going out at night,” he added.