Japan-U.S. Events Canceled in Yokosuka, Okinawa’s Futenma, Due to U.S. Govt Shutdown

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Many visitors enjoy themselves at last year’s Friendship Day event in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

A Friendship Day event scheduled to take place on Sunday at the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been cancelled due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

U.S. Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAF) announced the decision on Thursday, posting on X that it was a “difficult decision.”

The annual event opens the base to the public and allows visitors to enjoy tours of naval vessels and American food amongst its popular attractions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Marine Corps announced the cancellation of the Futenma Flight Line Fair that was scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, due to the shutdown.