Sakie Yokota Shares Children’s Book Beloved by North Korea Abducted Daughter Megumi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sakie Yokota recalls memories of a children’s book that her daughter Megumi loved, in Kawasaki on Thursday.

KAWASAKI — 89-year-old Sakie Yokota, the mother of Megumi Yokota who was abducted by North Korea at the age of 13, spoke to reporters at her home in Kawasaki on Thursday, just before her daughter’s 61st birthday on Sunday. “I believe without a doubt that she is alive,” she said, expressing her unwavering belief. “I will keep doing my best until you come home, so please don’t lose hope and don’t give up.”

Megumi disappeared in 1977 while walking home from her junior high school in Niigata City. Every year on Megumi’s birthday, Sakie would buy a cake. But since her husband Shigeru passed away in June 2020, the size of the cake has become smaller. “Even if I prepare it, no one is happy, and my heart finds no rest,” she said in a subdued voice.

On this occasion, Sakie brought out a children’s book she often read to Megumi when she was little. It is a fairy tale about a growing kitten. Even when Sakie was busy with housework, Megumi would repeatedly say, “Read it, read it,” insisting she continue. “I wonder if she still remembers,” she said, looking down at the book. “I wish I could at least send her this book.”

With the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election set for Saturday, Sakie voiced her frustration: “It doesn’t feel like we can expect much,” she said. “I want them to hold a Japan–North Korea summit as soon as possible so that the victims can return home quickly.”