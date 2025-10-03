5 Killed After Light Vehicle Overturns on Curve, Possibly Due to Overload
12:28 JST, October 3, 2025
TSU — Five people were killed and one was seriously injured when a light passenger vehicle overturned on a national highway in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, at around 12 a.m. on Thursday.
Police believe the driver lost control of the steering wheel on a curve and crashed into a utility pole. It is possible that at the time of accident the vehicle was carrying six people, more than the four it was designed to carry.
A passerby reported the accident at around 12:10 a.m. on the day. The six people on board are believed to be in their teens to 30s.
