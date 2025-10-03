Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Mie

5 Killed After Light Vehicle Overturns on Curve, Possibly Due to Overload

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A light passenger vehicle appears to have overturned in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:28 JST, October 3, 2025

TSU — Five people were killed and one was seriously injured when a light passenger vehicle overturned on a national highway in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, at around 12 a.m. on Thursday.

Police believe the driver lost control of the steering wheel on a curve and crashed into a utility pole. It is possible that at the time of accident the vehicle was carrying six people, more than the four it was designed to carry.

A passerby reported the accident at around 12:10 a.m. on the day. The six people on board are believed to be in their teens to 30s.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING