5 Killed After Light Vehicle Overturns on Curve, Possibly Due to Overload

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A light passenger vehicle appears to have overturned in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

TSU — Five people were killed and one was seriously injured when a light passenger vehicle overturned on a national highway in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, at around 12 a.m. on Thursday.

Police believe the driver lost control of the steering wheel on a curve and crashed into a utility pole. It is possible that at the time of accident the vehicle was carrying six people, more than the four it was designed to carry.

A passerby reported the accident at around 12:10 a.m. on the day. The six people on board are believed to be in their teens to 30s.