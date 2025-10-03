Maebashi Mayor: ‘No Romantic Feelings or Sexual Relationship’; Ogawa Provides Explanation to Assembly Members
11:42 JST, October 3, 2025
MAEBASHI — Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa denied that she had romantic feelings for a married male employee, with whom she is said to have made multiple visits to hotels, in an explanation of the scandal to all 38 city assembly members on Thursday.
The explanation was held behind closed doors, except for the opening remarks. According to Chairman Kimitaka Tomita, Ogawa reiterated that there were “no romantic feelings or sexual relations” between her and the employee.
The assembly members asked a series of questions about whether she intended to resign. However, “she unfortunately didn’t indicate whether she would,” Tomita said. “She should make a decision as soon as possible.”
After the explanation, Ogawa, 42, spoke with reporters about her future, saying, “I would like to take time to consult with my supporters and lawyers while listening to the citizens’ voices.”
Meanwhile, Ogawa also revealed that she issued a transfer order to the male employee on Sept. 25, demoting him at his own request. She said that she would “respond with sincerity” to the employee and his family.
