Test Flight of ‘Flying Car’ Unveiled to Public at Osaka Expo; ANA Plans to Launch ‘Air Taxi’ Service from FY27

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A test flight of a so-called flying car is shown to the public at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Wednesday.

The public can now view test flights of a so-called flying car at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Osaka City.

The technology is expected to be the next generation of transportation.

The first public flight took place on Wednesday and was conducted by ANA Holdings Inc. and the U.S.-based company Joby Aviation Inc. The flying car, a Joby, is a five-seater S4 aircraft and is considered the frontrunner for practical flying cars.

ANA plans to launch the aircraft as an “air taxi” service from fiscal 2027 or later.

Developed in the United States, the S4 has a top speed of 320 kph, a range of 160 kilometers and has accumulated 64,000 kilometers of flight experience. It is characterized by its quiet ride, as its noise level during flight is said to be about 45 decibels, which is a level similar to that of museums and libraries.

The aircraft flew for about four minutes on the day, flying over the ocean to the west of the Expo venue. Although the second planned flight was canceled due to ground communication equipment checks, the aircraft itself reportedly had no issues.

The public can see the aircraft until the last day of the Expo on Oct. 13. Test flights will not be held on Oct. 3 and Oct. 8.