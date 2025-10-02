Visitors Delighted by Colorful Blooms in Oita Pref. Flower Park
19:31 JST, October 2, 2025
Visitors were delighted by fields of purple, pink and white globe amaranths at the Kuju Flower Park in Taketa, Oita Prefecture.
Belonging to the Amaranthaceae family, these annual blooms have modified leaves called bracts that take on various colors, like flowers. The park cultivates around 30,000 globe amaranths across approximately 3,000 square meters, which will be on display until mid-November.
According to a park official, chestnut tiger butterflies, known to be a migratory species, have also been observed flying in.
The “Autumn flower festival,” featuring an array of colorful flowers and plants, will run through Nov. 3.
