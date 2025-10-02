Hot word :

Visitors Delighted by Colorful Blooms in Oita Pref. Flower Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Vibrantly colored globe amaranths can be seen at Kuju Flower Park in Taketa, Oita Prefecture, on Wednesday.

19:31 JST, October 2, 2025

Visitors were delighted by fields of purple, pink and white globe amaranths at the Kuju Flower Park in Taketa, Oita Prefecture.

Belonging to the Amaranthaceae family, these annual blooms have modified leaves called bracts that take on various colors, like flowers. The park cultivates around 30,000 globe amaranths across approximately 3,000 square meters, which will be on display until mid-November.

According to a park official, chestnut tiger butterflies, known to be a migratory species, have also been observed flying in.

The “Autumn flower festival,” featuring an array of colorful flowers and plants, will run through Nov. 3.

