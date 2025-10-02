Yokohama Horticultural Expo Seeks to Gain Attention, Visibility Through Collaboration with Osaka Expo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at bonsai, ikebana flower arrangements and other works an International Horticultural Expo exhibition at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Sept. 25.

An exhibit for the International Horticultural Expo, to be held in Yokohama in 2027, was set up at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in late September in an effort to attract attention for the event.

The exhibit ended up being so popular that official character goods sold out within an hour.

As the horticultural exposition has been struggling to attract visitors, its organizers are trying to take advantage of the Expo’s popularity by telling people that the next “Expo” will be held in Yokohama.

A wooden monument created by architect Kengo Kuma

An exhibition for the 2027 event was held at the Expo from Sept. 23-27. In order to express the harmonious existence between humans and nature, the exhibition displayed such pieces as a wooden monument created by Yokohama-native architect Kengo Kuma to express future architecture, ikebana flower arrangements and bonsai, and the display stands were all made of recycled cardboard.

“We want people to know that the upcoming exposition is not only a place to see flowers, but also one that aims to achieve a harmonious relationship between humans and nature,” said an official from the Japan Association for the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama.

The association expects to see about 10 million visitors over the six-month period the horticultural exposition will be held, but it is struggling to increase its visibility.

According to a survey conducted last autumn by the Kanagawa prefectural government, only 23% of respondents said they knew about the exposition, while 64% said they did not. Even among Yokohama residents, only 42% said they knew about the event. The survey was conducted on 3,000 residents in the prefecture aged 18 or older, with responses from 42.1%.

At the exhibit, a limited-edition stamp featuring both the Expo’s official mascot Myaku-Myaku and the horticultural exposition’s mascot Tunku Tunku was set up.

On the first day, visitors waited in line for an hour to use the stamp. About 400 goods, such as stickers and key chains featuring both characters, sold out in less than an hour.

“I learned that the next expo is happening in Yokohama,” a female company employee from Nara City said Sept. 25. “The flower arrangements are beautiful. I would definitely like to visit Yokohama.”

Courtesy of the Japan Association for the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama

Projection mapping advertising the International Horticultural Expo

Courtesy of the Japan Association for the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama

A spherical LED display at Osaka Station

In addition to the exhibition, other initiatives to promote the horticultural exposition are underway, including a Tunku Tunku countdown clock for the Yokohama event that was set up at the Osaka Expo in August. There is also a projection mapping display advertising the event.

“We want to continue the momentum of the Osaka Expo for the horticultural expo,” said a senior official at the association.