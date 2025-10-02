Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
15:30 JST, October 2, 2025
An event featuring moon-themed installations is being held around Shimo-Kitazawa Station in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, coinciding with the autumn harvest moon on Monday.
Organized by the Shimokitazawa shopping street association and Odakyu Electric Railway Co., among others, the event began in 2022 to enliven the town with artworks installed in the street. It is now in its fourth year.
Works by artists from Japan and abroad include a 7-meter-wide moon-shaped object based on photographs of the lunar surface. Some exhibits charge admission fees. The event runs through Sunday.
