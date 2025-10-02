Japanese Arita Porcelain Maker Marks 2 Years Since Establishing Chinese Subsidiary to Combat Counterfeit Products

Ichiro Ohara / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tetsuya Aoyama, right, inspects a new product at Koransha’s Dalian office in China on Sept. 12.

DALIAN, China — Long-established porcelain manufacturer Koransha Co., which is based in Arita, Saga Prefecture, has marked two years since establishing a local subsidiary in Dalian, China.

The move was not only just to expand sales channels but also proactively counter counterfeit products, which threaten to dilute brand value. The company has emphasized, “We are committed to handmade craftsmanship and want to deliver high-quality porcelain to our Chinese fans.”

At Koransha’s Dalian office on Sept. 12, local subsidiary head Tetsuya Aoyama, 60, frowned as he looked at his smartphone. On a Chinese e-commerce platform, porcelain items that differed in shape from Koransha’s official designs were being sold under the company’s name. These were blatant counterfeits.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Koransha’s had received praise at Chinese exhibitions for its hand-crafted works by skilled artisans. However, as brand awareness rose, the flood of both genuine and fake products sold online did as well.

Aoyama, then in charge of overseas operations, sensed danger, thinking, “If left unchecked, prices will collapse and brand value will decline.”

He proposed establishing a local subsidiary, which was founded in March 2023. Since then, with support from Chinese public security authorities, Koransha has helped to crack down on a livestreamer selling counterfeit goods. “Such initiatives are only possible with a local presence,” he stressed.

Yet, the reality is that large volumes of products claiming to be by Koransha are still listed online. Some resellers buy genuine items in Japan and resell them in China. More recently, an unrelated vendor attempted to exhibit, without authorization, under Koransha’s name at a Chinese trade fair.

“Things that are unthinkable in Japan happen one after another. We will not hesitate to take legal action against malicious actors,” said Aoyama.

At the same time, Koransha is eager to deliver “unmistakably original, high-quality porcelain that cannot be imitated.”

On Sept. 25, the company began selling China-exclusive cups and saucers inspired by seasonal motifs beloved in both Japan and China — cherry blossoms, hydrangeas and autumn leaves. The intricate depictions of petals and foliage were painted by veteran artisans with over 20 years of experience.

In October, Koransha will participate in an exhibition in Jingdezhen, one of China’s most famous porcelain production centers. Looking ahead, the company envisions the expansion its Dalian office to increase its showroom so that images of porcelain designs can also be displayed. Aoyama outlined his ambition: “In China, a country with a proud and long history of ceramics, we want to further spread the appeal of Arita ware.”