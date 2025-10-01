Ski Lifts Used to Dry Rice in Niigata Prefecture, ‘Sky Rice’ to be Available to Buy Online
14:16 JST, October 1, 2025
Sheaves of rice hang from ski lifts to dry in the sun in Minami-Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture.
The practice began in 2004 as a way to utilize Ishiuchi Maruyama ski resort’s lifts during the offseason. Using three lifts with a total of about 200 chairs, the locally grown rice is dried slowly with ample exposure to sunlight and wind. This process is said to concentrate nutrients into the rice grains, resulting in a richer flavor.
The process will last until early October. A total of 50 to 60 bales of “Tenku-mai” (sky rice) will be sold mainly online.
