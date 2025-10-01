Ashiya Mayor in Japan,’s Hyogo Prefecture Makes Time’s List of 100 Influential Emerging People

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ryosuke Takashima

New York, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)—Ryosuke Takashima, mayor of Ashiya, a city in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, is among Time’s 100 most influential emerging people, according to the list released by the U.S. magazine on Tuesday..

Takashima, who became the youngest-ever mayor in Japan at age 26 in 2023, was chosen in the category of leaders of the 2025 Time100 Next list of the world’s most influential rising stars.

“In Japan, a country shaped by its gerontocratic politics, Ryosuke Takashima is breaking the mold,” the magazine said.

“Takashima has prioritized reforms that benefit younger generations,” it said.

The magazine added, “He has also emphasized transparency, holding open dialogues so that constituents feel heard and understand the changes being made.”

Japanese people who have been listed in the past include lawmaker Shinjiro Koizumi and Rina Gonoi, a former member of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces who spoke out about sexual abuse by male colleagues.