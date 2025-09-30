Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Takeshi Niinami to Resign from Japan Association of Corporate Executives over Purchasing Supplement with Suspicious Ingredients

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Takeshi Niinami

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:27 JST, September 30, 2025

The Japan Association of Corporate Executives announced Tuesday that Takeshi Niinami will resign from his position as the association’s chair after police launched an investigation into his purchase of supplements suspected of containing illegal ingredients.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING