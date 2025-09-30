Osaka-Kansai Expo Hits 22.2 Million Visitors, Surpassing 2005 Aichi Expo; Final Total May Reach Around 25 Million

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue is crowded with visitors from the morning in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Monday.

The total number of visitors to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo had reached 22,205,483 — a provisional figure — as of Sunday, surpassing the 2005 Aichi Expo’s total of 22,049,544, the event’s organizer announced Monday.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, a total of 205,000 people — also provisional — visited the Expo on Sunday. Visitors had passed the 22 million mark (also provisional) on Saturday, thereby exceeding the threshold needed for the Expo to turn a profit.

Visitors have increased due to a last-minute rush to see the Expo before it closes on Oct. 13, with numbers exceeding 200,000 for 17 consecutive days from Sept. 12 to Sept. 28. With 15 days to go until closing, if this pace is maintained, the final cumulative total will reach around 25 million. However, it is expected to fall short of the Association’s earlier prediction of 28.2 million visitors.

The Osaka-Kansai Expo runs for 184 days, from April 13 to Oct. 13, one day shorter than the Aichi Expo, which ran for 185 days from March 25 to Sept. 25, 2005.

Reservations are required for entry, but all slots through the closing date have already been filled. New reservations can now only be made if cancellations occur. Ticket sales on the official website will end on Tuesday.