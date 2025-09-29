Efforts to Welcome Foreign Residents as Part of Tokyo’s Communities Growing, Working to Overcome Barriers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Residents from Bangladesh interact with Japanese locals at an event in Kita Ward, Tokyo, on July 27.

Efforts to welcome foreign residents into Tokyo’s local communities are increasing as their numbers grow.

The activities aim to deepen ties with foreign residents as neighbors in the community through participation in social gatherings and events to learn about what to do in the event of a disaster.

Grassroots exchanges have been spreading to break through the language and cultural barriers.

Making halal food more available

About 10 adults and children from Bangladesh gathered at the Life School Kirigaoka Kodomo no Mori nursery school in Kita Ward, Tokyo, in late July. The Bangladeshi people live in a nearby housing complex run by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Ken Akakura, principal of the nursery school, welcomed them alongside local residents and exchanged greetings, saying things like, “It sure is hot today.”

The children went to each dish participants brought to the meeting, such as yakisoba fried noodles and confectioneries, confirming, “This is halal.”

They enjoyed eating the food and playing with water on the roof of the school building.

The exchange project, called TOMONI, started about two years ago.

It started on the advice of Naoki Noro, a social welfare council official of Kita Ward. A public housing complex resident from Bangladesh sought advice from Noro, saying, “There is no halal food for Muslims on the lunch menu at the school my child attends.”

Noro consulted with a nursery school that offers halal food in its lunches and then began a collaboration with the nursery school, a law firm and a nearby university, among others.

Once a month, participants in the project have held events such as bon-odori Japanese dancing, halal barbecues and meetings for advice about administrative procedures.

A 47-year-old Bangladeshi, who runs an eatery and has participated in the events from the beginning, said with a smile, “I’ve been taught how to read documents from the local government and schools. [The events] are important spaces for communication.”

The impact of efforts has been extending beyond the events as well. Recently, Bangladeshi residents and local residents casually exchanging greetings has become more common.

However, Noro said the number of people from countries other than Bangladesh and women in general is still low. “I want to extend the events to a wider range of people.”

720,000 foreign residents in Tokyo

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the number of foreign nationals living in Japan as of the end of 2024 increased about 10% from one year before to 3.76 million, reaching a record high.

In Tokyo, the number as of January this year was about 720,000, which is more than 50% higher than it was a decade ago at 420,000.

By country, the largest number at about 281,000 are from China, followed by about 90,000 from South Korea, about 53,000 from Vietnam, about 49,000 from Nepal and about 37,000 from the Philippines.

An increasing number of foreign nationals work in convenience stores and restaurants, making the promotion of coexistence between them and Japanese residents in local communities a pressing matter.

Courtesy of Tokutaro Yamamoto

Foreign residents in Saginomiya Nishi Jutaku housing complex participate in a disaster management drill in September 2022.

Interest growing in disaster management

In Saginomiya Nishi Jutaku, a housing complex comprising 686 units in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, about one-third of residents are Nepalese and other foreign nationals.

Language and cultural barriers led to many concerns over trash disposal and noise.

A resident survey conducted in spring 2022 found many of the foreign residents were interested in disaster management issues.

When local authorities held a hands-on event teaching how to use fire extinguishers and other tools, nearly two-thirds of the participants were foreign nationals.

Since then, foreign residents have joined not only disaster management events but also other activities including local summer festivals. Mutual understanding between foreign residents and Japanese locals has been progressing.

Tokutaro Yamamoto, 77, head of a residents’ community association in the housing complex said, “By having face-to-face exchanges, the atmosphere of people being wary of each other has gone away.”

Prof. Megumi Yuki of Gunma University, an expert on multicultural coexistence, said, “While foreign nationals living in Japan have continued to increase, it is important to make long-term plans for exchanges between residents.”

In terms of the role of local governments, she said, “It is necessary to handle matters across departments and support activities promoting coexistence.”