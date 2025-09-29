Fire Breaks Out at Haneda Airport Hangar During Demolition Work Using Burners; No Major Impact on Operations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Black smoke is seen in Ota Ward, Tokyo, at 9:09 a.m. on Monday.

An emergency call reporting that black smoke occurred at an aircraft hangar at Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo, was made at around 9:05 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the fire started near the roof of the hangar, owned by Airport Facilities Co. Over 30 fire trucks rushed to extinguish the blaze, which was largely contained about two hours later. There were no injuries.

Workers had been cutting the roof’s steel framework with burners during the demolition work when the fire started, according to the Tokyo airport police station.

The police station is investigating the detailed cause of the fire.

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, there was no major impact on aircraft operations.