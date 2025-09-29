Heisei Classics Stage Comeback at Tokyo Game Show

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Embarking on a full-scale revival of classic hits from the Heisei era (1989-2019), multiple major game firms announced sequels and remakes of past popular titles at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba City’s Makuhari Messe.

While this approach could offer stable revenue and the return of fans, it also requires sales strategies designed to engage generations unfamiliar with the titles.

Reviving dormant IPs

Capcom Co.’s booth drew in visitors with its newest title in the Onimusha series, “Onimusha: Way of the Sword.” The series is being revived after 20 years.

Originally released in 2001 for the PlayStation 2 home console, Onimusha is an action game that focuses on a young warrior who gains the power of oni (demons) and battles various monsters.

The series has sold a cumulative total of 8.9 million units. The new title, scheduled for release next year, also features exhilarating sword-fighting action. “We hope this will lead to the revival of dormant IPs [intellectual properties]” a Capcom representative said.

Having developed titles since the industry’s early days, major domestic companies possess a wealth of IPs that can be revived. By launching sequels and remakes of hit titles, the firms aim to re-engage existing fans and attract players who have stepped away from gaming.

Also at the Tokyo Game Show, Fukuoka-based Level5 Inc. unveiled a new title in the adventure game Professor Layton series, scheduled for release in 2026. The first game came out in 2007, making the upcoming title the first entirely new entry in nine years.

Square Enix Co. is set to release on Tuesday a remake its role-playing game “Final Fantasy Tactics,” which originally launched in 1997.

The remake features updated visuals, but the game also includes a version that is a faithful recreation of the original, catering to longtime fans.

Attracting younger generations

The game industry’s challenge lies in attracting the younger generation who are unfamiliar with the original releases. According to the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, players between age 10 and 19 are the largest age demographic among home console users.

To encourage players to enjoy these past classics, companies are developing strategies to lower the so-called barrier of entry for young players, according to a major game executive.

To align with events such as the Tokyo Game Show, companies like Sega Corp. run campaigns offering huge discounts on games of older series through online sales platforms.

As another strategy, Konami Digital Entertainment Co. is currently planning a new movie for its popular Silent Hill series.