15 Japanese Media Outlets Demand U.S. Govt Revise Proposed Visa Changes for Foreign Journalists

WASHINGTON — Fifteen Japanese media outlets with reporting bases in the United States jointly submitted a letter to the U.S. government on Friday calling on it to revise recently proposed changes to the visa system for foreign journalists.

The changes, which the U.S. Homeland Security Department announced in late August, would significantly shorten the period of stay for foreign media representatives in the United States to up to 240 days, except for Chinese nationals, for whom it would be up to 90 days.

In the letter, Japanese newspapers, news agencies and broadcasters, including The Yomiuri Shimbun, argued that the changes would undermine the depth, quality and continuation of news coverage on matters related to the United States.

Foreign media representatives are required to obtain an I visa, which is valid for up to five years under current regulations and allows unlimited stays if certain conditions are met.

The department has explained that, upon application, the revised period of stay could be extended for up to 240 days at a time, or up to 90 days for Chinese nationals. The department is currently seeking comments from the public.

The Japanese media outlets stressed in the letter that the proposed changes would undermine the ability of Japanese media to comprehensively report on U.S. issues and damage mutual understanding between the Japanese and American people.

Among their requests, they called for the U.S. government to issue two-year residence permits and to allow two-year extensions.

Frequent visa applications would provide an advantage to the U.S. administration, as there would be more opportunities to check whether applicants are involved in activities that threaten national security.

On the other hand, foreign media outlets are increasingly concerned that journalists writing articles critical of the U.S. administration could be arbitrarily blocked from news-gathering activities.