Osaka-Kansai Expo Hits 22 Mil. Visitors, Surpassing Break-even Target

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Osaka is crowded with visitors on Sept. 19.

The total number of visitors to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo has surpassed 22 million — a provisional figure — as of Saturday, the event’s organizer announced Sunday. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition had said that reaching the 22 million visitor mark would be the benchmark for the event’s operations to turn a profit.

According to the association, a total of 213,000 people — also provisional — visited the Expo on Saturday. The number of visitors has exceeded 200,000 every day since mid-September, the association said.