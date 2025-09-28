Plant-Based Ramen Innovations at Osaka-Kansai Expo Try to Catch New Global Demand, Improve Options for Restricted Diets

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Osaka

OSAKA — Ramen made with plant-based ingredients such as vegetable broth is drawing attention at the 2025 Osaka–Kansai Expo. Many people around the world avoid animal products for health or religious reasons, among others, creating demand for dishes catering to dietary restrictions.

In Japan, ramen is beloved as a national dish, but companies are now working to improve the taste of plant-based options in order to capture new demand beyond the Expo.

On Sept. 9, ramen chain Ippudo unveiled its new plant-based ramen at an event held at the Expo site. The soup uses a plant-based broth developed by Fuji Oil Co., a major cooking oil and grease producer. By adjusting the blend of plant-based oils and proteins, the soup gains a rich flavor. With added umami from kombu seaweed and shiitake mushrooms, the broth is finished in a tonkotsu-style.

The ramen is expected to be served at overseas branches. “It tastes no different from regular tonkotsu ramen,” said a 44-year-old company employee from Ikoma, Nara Prefecture, who tried the dish. “If both were available, I think I would choose the healthier plant-based one.”

Kappa Ramen Honpo, a chain centered in Osaka, is selling vegan ramen made without any animal ingredients at its Expo outlet. Instead of chashu pork, they use thick slices of deep-fried tofu, and the soup uses potatoes to provide a rich texture.

People avoid animal-derived food for a wide range of reasons, from health and allergies to religion, and global demand is rising. According to Osaka-based research firm TPC Marketing Research Corp., the global market for plant-based food is estimated at around ¥3.40 trillion in 2024, 2.5 times larger than in 2014.

With the rapid growth of inbound tourism, those in the food industry believe that even after the Expo ends, menus that meet diverse needs will be in higher demand. A 2024 survey of consumption trends by the Japan Tourism Agency found that ramen ranked second only to meat dishes, such as yakiniku, among the foods visitors to Japan found most satisfying.

Tomoyuki Yamane, president of Ippudo’s operating company, said, “It is important to create flavors that everyone finds delicious,” expressing his determination to continue developing the ramen’s taste.