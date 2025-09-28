Bear Bursts Through Shed Window, Attacks Man Milling Rice in Iwate Pref.
13:05 JST, September 28, 2025
MIYAKO, Iwate — A bear attacked a 78-year-old farmer on his property in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday morning. It entered through a window while the man was milling rice in a shed. His injuries are not life-threatening.
The adult bear, described to be 1.2 meters tall, entered the shed through the window and scratched the man’s upper left arm.
After the attack, the bear fled into the nearby mountain forest. The police are urging residents to remain vigilant.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move toward East and Hit Shikoku, Kinki Regions
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More