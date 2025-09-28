Bear Bursts Through Shed Window, Attacks Man Milling Rice in Iwate Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An Asian black bear is seen in this photo taken in 2003

MIYAKO, Iwate — A bear attacked a 78-year-old farmer on his property in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday morning. It entered through a window while the man was milling rice in a shed. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The adult bear, described to be 1.2 meters tall, entered the shed through the window and scratched the man’s upper left arm.

After the attack, the bear fled into the nearby mountain forest. The police are urging residents to remain vigilant.