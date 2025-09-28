Used Bidet Toilet Seat Affects Osaka-Kyoto Train Services for 2 Hours; JR Staff Evacuated Passengers Due to Suspicious Package
11:34 JST, September 28, 2025
TAKATSUKI, Osaka — A suspicious cardboard box discovered on a platform at Settsutonda Station in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, on the JR Tokaido Line caused services between Osaka and Kyoto stations to be suspended for about two hours Sunday morning, affecting an estimated 63,000 commuters.
The box was found at about 7:40 a.m. on the platform. As a safety precaution, West Japan Railway Co. immediately closed off the platform and evacuated all passengers.
The Osaka prefectural police later confirmed that a used bidet toilet seat was inside the package.
A total of 70 inbound and outbound train services on the line were affected.
