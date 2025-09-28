Rapid Bus System to Connect Shin-Koiwa, Kanamachi Stations; Will Run in Dedicated Lane Parallel to Freight Line

The Yomiuri Shimbun

JR Freight’s Shinkin Freight Line is seen in January 2022.

A Bus Rapid Transit system will be introduced between JR Shin-Koiwa Station and JR Kanamachi Station by the government of Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, which plans to construct a dedicated bus lane to run in parallel with the JR freight line that links both stations, according to the ward office. Within the year, they intend to complete a specific vision for developing the project and move forward on formulating a plan to commercialize it.

Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, is a type of system in which buses run mainly on dedicated lanes separate from general roads to improve traffic efficiency. These systems, which are now being set up in various areas, allow for flexible operation methods to correspond to local conditions, such as using articulated buses or autonomous driving.

According to the Katsushika Ward government, the dedicated lane, which is planned to have about 10 stations, will be built in parallel to the approximately 7-kilometer freight line that runs north-south within the ward. Buses will run 6 to 10 times per hour, and the system will have an expected daily ridership of approximately 30,000 people.

The dedicated lane, stations and vehicles will be set up and owned by the ward. The question of whether operation and management of the system will be left to the private sector, or by a not-for-profit group with financing from the ward, is also under consideration. The project cost is estimated at approximately ¥32 billion to ¥56 billion, with plans to utilize funding sources such as subsidies from the national government.

Currently, buses are the only form of public transportation connecting the northern and southern parts of Katsushika Ward. The ward office initially planned to introduce passenger service on the freight line by around 2030. Discussions began in August 2022 and had been progressing through committees involving representatives from East Japan Railway Co. and Keisei Electric Railway Co.

However, concerns arose that passenger trains on the freight line would frequently block the railroad crossing near Kanamachi Station, which intersects with a national highway, and could cause frequent traffic congestion. Using a BRT system would allow part of the route to be shifted to general roads, enabling earlier implementation. Going forward, discussions will be held on when to open the service to the public.

Locals have long called for improvements to north-south transportation. By introducing this BRT system, the Katsushika government aims to increase convenience for residents while also revitalizing the area.