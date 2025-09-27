Ukrainian Ballet Dancers Give Special Performance for Peace at Expo; Troupe Formed by Japanese Ballerina Amid Conflict
15:57 JST, September 27, 2025
OSAKA — Ukrainian ballet dancers who fled to Japan following Russia’s aggression against their homeland staged a special performance at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday.
World-renowned ballerina Emi Hariyama, now based in Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, has welcomed a number of Ukrainian dancers left without opportunities amid the ongoing conflict. Together, they formed and have been performing as the Awaji World Ballet.
The troupe created Friday’s program to encourage Expo visitors to think about peace.
On stage, Hariyama and the dancers performed various works, including a piece featuring Ukrainian folk dances.
