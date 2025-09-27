Woman Found on Mountain in Shiga Pref., Later Confirmed Dead; No Identification Found
15:51 JST, September 27, 2025
A woman was found lying face down in a rocky area of Mt. Ryozen in Shiga Prefecture at about 2 p.m. on Friday.
She was lifted by a helicopter about 2 hours and 45 minutes later but was confirmed dead soon after.
According to police, a 21-year-old female university student from Tokyo on Tuesday entered the mountain, which has an elevation 1,084 meters, and has not been heard from since. The police said that the woman found on Friday could be the student.
The deceased was about 160 centimeters tall and wearing a red long-sleeved hoodie, long black pants and brown hiking boots, the police said. She had no belongings that could identify her.
