Typhoon Bualoi in South China Sea, Moving South of Hainan; Instantaneous Wind Speed of over 162 Kph Observed

Typhoon Bualoi was in the South China Sea west of the Philippines at 9 a.m. Saturday, moving westward at 35 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Also known as Typhoon 20, Bualoi’s central pressure was 980 hectopascals at the time, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 162 kph, the agency said.

The typhoon is expected to approach the southern part of China’s Hainan Province around Sunday morning and could make landfall in Vietnam on Monday morning.