Typhoon Bualoi in South China Sea, Moving South of Hainan; Instantaneous Wind Speed of over 162 Kph Observed
11:37 JST, September 27, 2025
Typhoon Bualoi was in the South China Sea west of the Philippines at 9 a.m. Saturday, moving westward at 35 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Also known as Typhoon 20, Bualoi’s central pressure was 980 hectopascals at the time, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 162 kph, the agency said.
The typhoon is expected to approach the southern part of China’s Hainan Province around Sunday morning and could make landfall in Vietnam on Monday morning.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move toward East and Hit Shikoku, Kinki Regions
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports