Typhoon Neoguri Remains East of Japan; Bualoi Moves Over Philippines

Typhoon Neoguri was located east of Japan and Bualoi was moving over the Philippines on Friday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Neoguri, or Typhoon No. 19, was moving north-northeast slowly as of 12 p.m. on Friday. Its central pressure was 980 hectopascals, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 144 kph. It is expected to be moving easterly as of Saturday noon.

Typhoon Bualoi, or Typhoon No. 20, was located over the Philippines as of 12 p.m. on Friday. Its central pressure was 980 hectopascals with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 162 kph. It is expected to be moving west of the country as of Saturday noon.

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon No. 18, had become a tropical depression as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.