Osaka Expo: Admission to Be Allowed without Reservations, Unused Tickets Can Be Exchanged for Same-Day Tickets from Saturday

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue in Osaka

OSAKA — Unused tickets already purchased for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo can be exchanged for same-day tickets at the venue starting Saturday, allowing entry without a reservation, the Expo organizer announced Thursday.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, unused tickets can be exchanged for same-day tickets at the ticket exchange counter at the East Gate. Several hundred same-day tickets will be available each day, and will be sold out as soon as they are gone. Also, as the visitor reservation slots are full, sales of admission tickets on the official website will end on Tuesday.

The Expo association has a policy of not offering refunds for unused tickets, but with the end of the Expo coming up next month, there are no open slots for reservations and even those with tickets cannot make reservations.