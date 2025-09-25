Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Survey Shows That Over 40％ of Men in Tokyo Used Parasols This Summer

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
People walk with parasols in Tokyo in August.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:59 JST, September 25, 2025

More than 40% of men in Tokyo used parasols this summer, which saw the most days on record when temperatures in central Tokyo exceeded 35 C, according to a survey conducted by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

According to the survey, 67% of Tokyo residents of both genders used parasols this summer. While 91% of women have used them, 44% of men have also used them. Nearly half of the male users said they started using them this year.

The survey, conducted for the first time this year, was conducted by the Tokyo government via its official app from Sept. 10 to 23, with 8,353 people living, working or studying in Tokyo responding.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING