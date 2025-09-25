Survey Shows That Over 40％ of Men in Tokyo Used Parasols This Summer

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People walk with parasols in Tokyo in August.

More than 40% of men in Tokyo used parasols this summer, which saw the most days on record when temperatures in central Tokyo exceeded 35 C, according to a survey conducted by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

According to the survey, 67% of Tokyo residents of both genders used parasols this summer. While 91% of women have used them, 44% of men have also used them. Nearly half of the male users said they started using them this year.

The survey, conducted for the first time this year, was conducted by the Tokyo government via its official app from Sept. 10 to 23, with 8,353 people living, working or studying in Tokyo responding.