JICA to Cancel ‘Hometown Project’ Amid Confusion Over Scheme After Host Cities Deluged with Complaints

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan International Cooperation Agency in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has decided to scrap the “JICA Africa Hometown” program, it was learned Thursday, amid confusion and complaints over the scheme.

The program was intended to strengthen personnel exchanges between four Japanese cities and partner countries in Africa.

JICA is expected to officially announce the program’s cancellation as early as Thursday, according to sources.

On Aug. 21, JICA had certified the cities of Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, Nagai in Yamagata Prefecture, Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture and Imabari in Ehime Prefecture as host cities for the project.

The scheme, which would have promoted international exchanges through observation and training, was not intended to encourage accepting immigrants or to issue special visas. Despite this, the four cities received numerous complaints, leading the municipalities to request either a change in the name of the project or a complete review of the program’s scope.