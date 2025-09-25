Triple Typhoons Near Japan, But No Serious Impact on Japan Forecast
12:25 JST, September 25, 2025
Three typhoons are near Japan on Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
According to the Japan Weather Association, none of the typhoons will have a direct impact on Japan, but caution is advised over high waves in the Pacific Ocean.
According to the agency and the association, Typhoon Ragasa (Typhoon No. 18), which is moving westward across southern China, is expected to weaken into a tropical depression on Thursday afternoon.
Typhoon Neoguri (Typhoon No. 19) is located far east of Japan and moving north-northeast. It is expected to move westerly and slow down on Saturday, but shift to an easterly track on Sunday, picking up speed and becoming an extratropical depression on Monday.
Typhoon Bualoi (Typhoon No. 20) is located east of the Philippines and strengthened to strong status at 3 a.m. Thursday. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, its central pressure is 965 hectopascals, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 198 kph. It is expected to maintain its strength and move westward through the South China Sea, heading toward Vietnam on Tuesday.
