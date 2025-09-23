Aichi Pref. City Passes Ordinance to Cap Daily Smartphone Use at 2 Hours, Japan’s 1st Such Regulation for Devices

The Yomiuri Shimbun

TOYOAKE, Aichi — The Toyoake municipal assembly in Aichi Prefecture on Monday passed an ordinance calling on people to limit their use of smartphone and tablet devices outside of work or study to no more than two hours per day.

The ordinance, which passed with a majority of 12 to seven, will come into effect on Oct. 1.

The regulation is the country’s first that sets a time limit for all residents on the use of smartphones and tablets, according to the city. It is drawing attention as a measure to challenge the excessive use of electronic devices.

The ordinance aims to prevent the excessive use of smartphones and tablets out of concern that such usage, until late at night, for instance, would adversely affect residents’ physical and mental health by preventing them from getting a sufficient amount of sleep.

Regarding minors, the ordinance states that elementary school students and younger should stop using the devices at 9 p.m. and junior high school students and older at 10 p.m. It encourages families to establish their own rules on the use of such devices to make sure they are appropriately used. It also calls for the cooperation of the city and schools in the effort.

The ordinance does not include penalties.

A supplementary resolution to respect diversity was adopted for the ordinance.

“The two-hour limit is a guideline, not a blanket rule,” Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Kouki said after the ordinance was passed.

“Efforts are needed in which the entire community supports the creation of proactive rules at schools and within families,” said Tohoku University Prof. Kohei Sakaki, who researches issues such as smartphone addiction.