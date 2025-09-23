Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Smoke Detected in JAL Plane at Kagoshima Airport before Departing for Tokyo, Nobody Injured

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The tails of Japan Airlines planes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:12 JST, September 23, 2025

Smoke was detected inside a Japan Airlines plane bound for Haneda Airport just before its departure from Kagoshima Airport on Tuesday morning.

All 245 passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft, Flight 644. According to JAL, the flight was scheduled to depart at 10:55 a.m. Nobody was injured.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING