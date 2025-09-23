Smoke Detected in JAL Plane at Kagoshima Airport before Departing for Tokyo, Nobody Injured
14:12 JST, September 23, 2025
Smoke was detected inside a Japan Airlines plane bound for Haneda Airport just before its departure from Kagoshima Airport on Tuesday morning.
All 245 passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft, Flight 644. According to JAL, the flight was scheduled to depart at 10:55 a.m. Nobody was injured.
