JMA Forecast Predicts Short Autumn This Year; Temperatures to Drop Sharply in Late November

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Autumn foliage is seen in Mt. Kurodake, Hokkaido on September 19.

The Japan Meteorological Agency released Monday its three-month forecast for the period from October to December, which calls for the temperature to drop sharply from around the latter half of November, making this autumn season shorter than that of an average year.

According to the forecast, the temperature should remain relatively high in October before dropping in November due to cold air. In November, temperatures will be high in the northern part of Japan and average or higher in eastern Japan and the Okinawa and Amami region. Wintry pressure patterns will appear in December, and temperatures are expected to be about average in the northern Japan and average or lower in the rest of the nation.

Precipitation is expected to be near or above normal in October along the Pacific coast of eastern Japan, and in western Japan. In November, precipitation is forecast to be near normal nationwide, while December is expected to see above-normal precipitation along the Sea of Japan coast of eastern Japan.

JMA also released its forecast for this winter (December to February next year). Average temperatures are expected to be near normal nationwide. Snowfall on the Sea of Japan side in the western part of Japan is forecast to be near or above normal, and near normal in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

“Strong cold air may move in, potentially causing heavy snowfall concentrated on the Sea of Japan side of the country,” JMA said.