Strong Typhoon Neoguri Stays Near Tokyo’s Minamitorishina Island, Heads North
13:08 JST, September 22, 2025
Strong typhoon Neoguri is in the waters near Tokyo’s Minamitorishima Island, Japan’s easternmost island, as of 9 a.m. on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Also known as Typhoon No. 19, Neoguri was moving north at 15 kph.
Its central pressure was 935 hectopascals, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 252 kph.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
