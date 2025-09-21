Strong Typhoon Neoguri in Waters Near Tokyo’s Minamitorishima Island

The Japan News



Strong typhoon Neoguri reached the waters near Tokyo’s Minamitorishima Island, Japan’s easternmost island, at noon on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Also known as Typhoon No. 19, Neoguri was moving west-northwest at 20 kph at noon. Its central pressure was 920 hectopascals, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 270 kph.

Neoguri is expected to remain largely stationary over the waters east of Japan after Tuesday.