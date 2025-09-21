Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Typhoon

Powerful Typhoon Ragasa in Waters South of Okinawa, Moving Toward Hong Kong

The Japan News

The Japan News

14:53 JST, September 21, 2025

The powerful typhoon Ragasa had reached waters south of the Yaeyama Islands in Okinawa Prefecture as of noon Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Also known as Typhoon No. 18, Ragasa was moving west-northwest at 15 kph. Its central pressure was 940 hectopascals, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 234 kph.

The typhoon was east of the Philippines at noon, and it was expected to pass to the north of that country and approach Hong Kong at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday with an expected maximum instantaneous wind speed of 216 kph, according to the agency.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING