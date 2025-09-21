Electro Pop Trio Perfume Announces Hiatus Starting Next Year

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

From left, Perfume members Kashiyuka, A-chan and Nocchi

Female pop trio Perfume announced Sunday that they will take a hiatus starting next year.

Their message posted on the group’s official site said, “We will put Perfume into cold sleep starting in 2026.”

The group, consisting of A-chan, Kashiyuka and Nocchi, made their major debut in 2005. Their single “Polyrhythm” became a hit in 2007.

In the message, they added, “We have been Perfume for a long time without taking a break,” adding that they would be happy “if we could each take a little time to live our own lives.”

The group also said, “All of this will help us become a ‘new Perfume,’ and we each want to come back more powerful than ever.”