Electro Pop Trio Perfume Announces Hiatus Starting Next Year
13:26 JST, September 21, 2025
Female pop trio Perfume announced Sunday that they will take a hiatus starting next year.
Their message posted on the group’s official site said, “We will put Perfume into cold sleep starting in 2026.”
The group, consisting of A-chan, Kashiyuka and Nocchi, made their major debut in 2005. Their single “Polyrhythm” became a hit in 2007.
In the message, they added, “We have been Perfume for a long time without taking a break,” adding that they would be happy “if we could each take a little time to live our own lives.”
The group also said, “All of this will help us become a ‘new Perfume,’ and we each want to come back more powerful than ever.”
