Sushi Master Approaching 100 Honored by Tokyo Gov. Koike; 4,380 in Tokyo to Turn 100 in FY25
15:16 JST, September 19, 2025
Jiro Ono, the founder of sushi restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, was presented with an Edo kiriko glass and a letter celebrating his approaching 100th birthday by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Thursday to mark Respect for the Aged Day.
Born in Shizuoka Prefecture in October 1925, Ono began his apprenticeship at the age of 7 at a local Japanese-style restaurant and inn.
He moved to Tokyo at 25 to become a sushi chef and founded Sukiyabashi Jiro in 1965.
In 2019, at the age of 93, he was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest head chef of a three-Michelin-star restaurant.
Koike had also marked this occasion by presenting him with an Edo kiriko glass, and said, “Continuing to make sushi for so many years must be the secret to your health.”
Ono mentioned that he takes a walk with his family every day and still makes sushi at the restaurant on occasion. “I think working is the best medicine,” he said.
According to data as of Sept. 1, 4,380 Tokyo residents will turn 100 this fiscal year. Commemorative gifts will be given to those who wish to receive them.
