Niigata Airport Runways Close as ASDF Aircraft Deviates While Landing

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An aircraft that deviated from the runway is seen at Niigata Airport on Friday.

NIIGATA — Runways were closed at Niigata Airport after an Air Self-Defense Force plane deviated from the runway when landing on Friday morning, according to the airport office.

According to the ASDF, the aircraft is a U-125A belonging to the ASDF Niigata Subbase and was on a training mission.

There is no information on injuries.