Niigata Airport Runways Close as ASDF Aircraft Deviates While Landing

The Yomiuri Shimbun
An aircraft that deviated from the runway is seen at Niigata Airport on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:35 JST, September 19, 2025

NIIGATA — Runways were closed at Niigata Airport after an Air Self-Defense Force plane deviated from the runway when landing on Friday morning, according to the airport office.

According to the ASDF, the aircraft is a U-125A belonging to the ASDF Niigata Subbase and was on a training mission.

There is no information on injuries.

